Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone light a candle to join PM Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minute call

Many Bollywood celebrities too participated in #9baje9minute and lighted candles of hope, abiding by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to show their solidarity amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Besides , , and others, and too did their bit and lighted a candle to pray for everyone's wellbeing. DeepVeer has been proactive in spreading awareness about Coronavirus and urging the fans to follow guidelines since day 1. It was weeks ago when Deepika Padukone took up the Safe Hands Challenge initiated by WHO.

Ranveer and Deepika also followed the 5baje5minute event and clapped their hands in order to show respect for the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, police and others working on the field amidst the Coronavirus pandemic for our wellbeing. Just a while ago, Deepika shared a picture of herself and beau Ranveer as they lighted a candle to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 baje 9 minute call. Ranveer Singh too took to his Instagram handle and shared the same picture.

