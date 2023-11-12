Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone perform Diwali puja; extend heartwarming wishes with romantic PIC

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the cutest couples in B-town. The lovebirds often share pictures and videos of their cozy moments on social media and receive a lot of love and appreciation from fans and followers. Today, on the occasion of Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer organized a puja at their house and shared pictures from the rituals.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wish fans on Diwali

A while ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their individual Instagram accounts and shared three images from their Diwali puja. In the first picture, the couple can be seen posing romantically. The last two pictures showcase the couple performing the puja.

Sharing the pictures, the Jawan actress wrote in Hindi which translates, "Best wishes of Diwali." She also tagged his husband. On the other hand, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor penned, "Love and Light Happy Diwali." Take a look:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Singham Again. He is playing the role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The cast of the film also features Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham. The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and more.

Meanwhile, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Fighter, an aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2024.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu shares aww-dorable glimpse of 'Birthday girl' Devi in pink dress; WATCH