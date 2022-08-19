Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone perform Griha Pravesh pooja at their new Alibaug home; See PICS

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved jodis in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and often paint social media red with their lovey-dovey pictures. In 2018, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy. From the duo's onscreen chemistry to their off-screen equation, and social media PDA, everything about them makes headlines.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer purchased a plush vacation home in Alibaug, which is a beach town close to Mumbai. Now, the duo performed an intimate Griha Pravesh Pooja at their residence in Alibaug, which was attended by their immediate families only. Now, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor shared some beautiful and heart-warming moments from the Griha Pravesh ceremony on his social media handle. Reportedly, Ranveer and Deepika's bungalow in Alibaug costs Rs 22 crore.

Check out Ranveer and Deepika's PICS:

