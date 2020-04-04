Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pledge support to PM CARES Fund for Coronavirus; Say ‘We shall overcome’

Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have joined other Bollywood stars in pledging their support to the PM-CARES fund. The actors shared the statement on social media. Check it out.

Coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of millions across the globe and in India too, the cases are on the rise. Amidst this, Bollywood stars have been donating to various funds to support those whose lives have been affected. Now, and too have announced their support to the PM-CARES Fund. The couple announced the same on social media with a statement. Ranveer shared the statement and mentioned that he and Deepika have pledged their support to the PM-cares Fund in the time of need for Coronavirus.

Deepika too shared the statement on social media like Ranveer and mentioned that they will be donating to the PM-Cares Fund in the hour of need. Not just this, Ranveer and Deepika also mentioned that everyone is facing COVID 19 pandemic together and hence, will overcome it together. Their statement read, “In times like this, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together and We shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer.”

With this, Deepika and Ranveer also joined in the list of Bollywood actors who have pledged their support to the Prime Minister’s fund to help those whose lives have been severely impacted by the spread of Coronavirus. Recently, also announced his support for various initiatives in the hour of need. Other stars like Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, , Virat Kohli Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and others too have made contributions to the PM-Cares Fund. Coronavirus has spread across the country and the number of cases has crossed the 3000 mark. Without a vaccine, the disease is continuing to spread and hence, a 21-day lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi to prevent the spread of the virus.

Check out Ranveer and Deepika’s statement:

