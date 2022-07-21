Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone represent glamour & power, says Shabana Azmi lauding Mijwan showstoppers

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make for a sizzling pair both off and on the screen and there are no second thoughts about it. From winning hearts with their chemistry in Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela to dishing out major relationship goals, Ranveer and Deepika are a treat to watch in one frame. Interestingly, the power couple is making the headlines these days as they will be seen as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Couture Fashion Show, hosted by Shabana Azmi in association with her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society.

Interestingly, Shabana Azmi has been all praises for Ranveer and Deepika and stated that the power couple represents ‘glamour, power and courage’. Heaping praises for the Dil Dhadakne Do actor, Shabana revealed how Ranveer instantly agreed to be the showstopper at the show. “He had walked for our third fashion show at the start of his career, and today, he is a big star. Ranveer epitomises the fledgling steps we took when we first started, only to become a brand that is recognised internationally,” she added. The veteran actress also lauded Deepika and said the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress is sensitive to the cause of empowering the girl child.

The event will take place on July 29 in Mumbai and will also have celebs like Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, etc as guests. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan which will be releasing on January 25 next year. On the other hand, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Cirkus on Christmas 2022.

