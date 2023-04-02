Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reveal they teared up during NMACC event; Call it a 'sensory experience'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the power couple of Bollywood, were seen making a glamourous entry at the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Several celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and others were also seen marking their presence at the event. During the grand opening ceremony, Ranveer and Deepika spoke about their experience 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone talk about NMACC

Anusha Dandekar, who was hosting on the red carpet, asked DeepVeer about the event. Deepika said that they had goosebumps while watching it. She said, "It was truly world-class. This is something we never experienced before. There were so many moments we teared up and so many moments when we had goosebumps. We just had our minds blown."

Ranveer added, "The acoustic quality of this theatre is unprecedented. I have never experienced this in any theatre in the world. I could feel every drumbeat. It was a sensory experience. It made me feel so proud to be an Indian."

On day 2 of the event, Ranveer was also seen setting the stage on fire with his electrifying performance. He danced to his songs and even entertained the audience with his rap. Ranveer and Varun's videos of dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan with SRK were also shared on social media. The Internet is thrilled to see the celebs dancing together.

Work front

Ranveer is all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia while Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer enjoy a conversation with Deepa Malik; Latter shares PIC with Priyanka-Nick at NMACC