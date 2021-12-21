Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 declared tax free in New Delhi
Reliance Entertainment took to its official Instagram handle and thanked the state government. “Thank you, Shri. @ArvindKejriwalji and Shri @msisodia ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83,” tweet reads. Recently, there was news that the film will not be releasing in the IMAX version. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, and others.
Recently, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and shared over a minute-long video that starts with the words, “DUBAI 16 DEC, 2021, 7:55 PM”. He and Deepika were seen looking at the Burj Khalifa.
Thank you, Shri. @ArvindKejriwal ji and Shri. @msisodia ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience.@therealkapildev #ThisIs83. pic.twitter.com/XVpJXiVvAi— Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) December 21, 2021
The trailer begins with a scene from the 1983, India vs Zimbabwe match. The moment Ranveer Singh makes an entry into the frame you would be stunned by his transformation. From his looks to his body language to his dialect, everything sounds so similar to Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife will impress you as well.
