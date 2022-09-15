Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to play lead roles in Brahmastra Part Two? Anupama Chopra spills beans

After the success of Brahmastra Part One at the box office, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, fans are eagerly awaiting to know who will star in the next edition of this mega blockbuster. While some believe that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could star in the upcoming part, some feel that the initial cast will be retained. For the unversed, the first film of the planned fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, was released on September 9. Breaking silence over the much-speculated star cast of the second film of the planned triology, journalist Anupama Chopra who is the wife of popular filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, on Film Companion, said “I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra Part One) enables them (the makers) to make a kickass part two with of course Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.”

Moments after Anupama said this, the host of the chat show asked her if the news is confirmed. Immediately, Anupama responded by blinking her eyes in a manner which confirmed the development. Click here to watch the viral video of Anupama Chopra's interview Recently, after the release of the film Brahmastra Part One, director of the film, Ayan Mukerji told The Times of India that they will “plan the shooting of the second and third parts”. He added by saying that that “the trilogy will tell the same story, but that each film would introduce new characters and add various perspectives to the overall narrative.”