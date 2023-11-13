Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone vacationing abroad to celebrate wedding anniversary? Fans think so

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stand as one of the most beloved celebrity couples, having exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony in Italy back in 2018. The duo continues to capture hearts with their chemistry both on and off the screen. As they approach their fifth wedding anniversary this year, a viral picture circulating on social media has sparked speculation among fans, hinting at a possible overseas vacation to commemorate their special milestone.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s picture with fans goes viral

In a recent snapshot shared by an ardent fan on Twitter, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exude warmth as they pose with a couple of lucky fans. Ranveer, donned in a stylish black jacket layered over a cozy sweater, sported a cap, orange glasses, and carried a bag, radiating casual cool. Deepika, complementing the winter vibes, was wrapped up in a white sweatshirt snugly around her neck. The duo's relaxed winter attire fuels speculations, suggesting that they might be enjoying a vacation getaway.

Have a look!

The quotes section of the post became a hub of fan speculation, with many suggesting that Ranveer and Deepika might be on a vacation outside India. One fan pondered, "Hmmm my gut says they're not in Alibag, but somewhere in Europe for their wedding anniversary." Another fan playfully remarked, "We got played. Ninjas for real! Enjoy Europe you two." A curious comment questioned, "They are in Europe?" — leaving fans intrigued and eagerly awaiting further updates from the dynamic couple.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone extended warm Diwali wishes to fans. They shared glimpses of themselves adorned in ethnic attire, actively participating in pooja and havan.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s professional front

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are set to ignite the screen together in Singham Again, a cop universe movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. This star-studded cinematic journey features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others.

Apart from this, Ranveer is gearing up for Don 3, while Deepika has the highly anticipated Fighter in her upcoming projects.

The dynamic duo recently graced the couch on Koffee with Karan Season 8, unveiling secrets about their relationship and marriage. To the delight of fans, they also shared their wedding video for the first time, offering an intimate glimpse into their joyous celebration.

