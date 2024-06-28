Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's song Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun's Japanese version has all our hearts

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Ranveer and Deepika swooned the audience with their sizzling chemistry in the movie. Remember their track, Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun, which aptly brought their real-life romance on the screen?

While the couple is now expecting their first child, a Japanese recreation of their song from the 2013 film has caught our attention on Instagram.

Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun's Japanese version

The video shows two Japanese content creators performing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's dance steps from the song, Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun. The duo are acing Ranveer and Deepika's moves and expressions as they try to match the actors' energies from the original track.

They also manage to lip-sync the lyrics of the song. The woman in the clip shared that she recently watched Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in theatres in Japan.

"It’s one of my favourite Indian movies and I already watched more than 5 times. But today, finally, I watched it on a big screen with Japanese subtitle," an excerpt from the post reads.

Watch the video here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to this recreation video

Many Instagram users dropped their comments on the post. "This one is the best," reads a comment.

"Nailed it,” an Instagram user commented.

"Too beautiful. Dance, expression, and pairing," another user wrote in the comment section.

"Tooo good," reads a comment.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to welcome their first child in September

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone met during the filming of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2012 and fell in love on the sets. The couple dated for six years and then got married in 2018.

Ranveer and Deepika announced their pregnancy in February this year. The soon-to-be parents are often spotted at the airport these days. Their baby is expected to arrive in September.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Don 3, the third installment of the Don franchise. Deepika Padukone's film, Kalki 2898 AD, was released in theatres on June 27.

They will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

