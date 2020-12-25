From Ranveer Singh and his little elf Deepika Padukone, a Christmas greeting that deserves all attention

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s recent picture from their Christmas celebration is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

and are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and it is always a delight to watch them together. The couple enjoys a massive fan following and they are often seen treating their fans with beautiful pics of themselves on social media. And while Ranveer never leaves a chance to share adorable pics with his ladylove Deepika, expressing his love for her, today was no different as the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor extended Christmas greeting with an adorable post.

The handsome actor shared a picture of himself dressed in a white t-shirt, red blazer and checkered hat. In the pic, Ranveer was seen waving at the fans with the backdrop of a decorated Christmas tree. Interestingly, Deepika was also seen in the picture as she was peeking over Ranveer’s shoulder, raising her eyebrows and looking straight into the camera. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor captioned the image as, “Merry Christmas to everyone from Me and my little Elf ! @deepikapadukone” followed by a decorated Christmas tree emoticon and a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s Christmas post with Deepika Padukone:

To note, Ranveer and Deepika have been happily married for two years now and the couple never misses a chance to dish out major couple goals. Talking about the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar and directorial period drama Takht. On the other hand, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has also been, reportedly, roped in for starrer Pathan.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh slays in a brand new look for Cirkus; Deepika Padukone asks 'Channeling your inner Charlie?'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×