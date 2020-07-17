Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan cannot stop gushing over Katrina Kaif in her birthday celebration photo

  1. Home
Katrina Kaif celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday and Bollywood celebs showered her with love and good wishes. Now, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan have reacted to Katrina’s cake cutting the photo and fans cannot get over it.
Actress Katrina Kaif celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday at home with sister Isabelle Kaif last night and shared photos on social media. Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, the Bharat star has been staying at home with her sister and also celebrated her special day at home. Last evening, a happy Katrina is seen cutting one of the 3 cakes in a photo she shared on social media and it surely looks like Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan were all hearts over it. 

Katrina dropped a photo last evening in which she could be seen sans makeup in casual clothes as she celebrates her birthday. With a sweet smile on her face, she cut the cake. However, the photo seemed to have been liked by her close friends Ranveer and Hrithik, who took to the comment section to shower love on the birthday girl. While Ranveer dropped a number of heart emoticons on the photo to express his thoughts over it, Hrithik too left a sweet comment on Katrina’s picture. 

Hrithik not only dropped hearts with his comment on Katrina’s photo, he even wished her in the most special way. He wrote, “Happy birthday have a super year.” Several other stars like Kiara Advani and more showered Katrina with love on her special day.

Meanwhile, it is reported that soon Ranveer and Katrina may share screen space in Zoya Akhtar’s crime drama next. It was also reported that the film may go on floors next year and that Ranveer has already started prepping for it. Meanwhile, Katrina also will be working with BFF Ali Abbas Zafar on a superhero flick. The filmmaker has locked a script amid the lockdown and post it, they may begin work on it. 

