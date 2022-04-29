Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan in one frame? Don't miss Karan Johar's on set BTS glimpse.

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is right on track and the shooting has been going on in full swing. On Friday, KJo revealed that he was on 'Day 91' of the film's shoot which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the leading role. The shoot is currently underway in north India and Karan shared a brand new behind-the-scenes glimpse.

Ranveer's fans can rejoice as the actor's brief glimpse was also spotted in the BTS footage. Sharing a video to his Instagram Story, Karan captioned it "Day 91 of #Rockyaurranikipremkahani." The video consisted monitor footage of the shot which was underway. In the video, the background actors can be seen all decked up in ethnic wedding wear. As Karan pans the camera, we get to see Ranveer Singh as Rocky sitting inside a shiny green car. As Ranveer is getting ready for the shot, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is working as an assistant director on the film, can also be seen in the frame waiting to give the clap.

Don't miss Ranveer and Ibrahim in one frame. Check it out below:

This is not the first time that Ibrahim and Ranveer's photos have surfaced on social media. A few months ago, the entire crews photos were shared widely on social media. This included Ibrahim chilling with crew as well as posing for selfies with the likes of Ranveer, Alia, Manish Malhotra and Farah Khan.

