Ranveer Singh and mum Anju vibe to Lil Pump's Gucci Gang at his London show; See Pics.

Ranveer Singh is taking England by storm, one day at a time. After hopping from one stadium to another catching the Premier League matches over the weekend, Ranveer partied the night away in London with his mum Anju Bhavnani. The photos surfaced on social media and sent Ranveer's fans into a tizzy as he was snapped chilling with rapper Lil Pump.

The 21-year-old rapper is globally famous for his hit track Gucci Gang and Ranveer Singh did not miss the opportunity to vibe with him. Vedant Mahajan of MVM Entertainment shared a few photos of their night out in London on his social media and Ranveer can be seen looking sharp.

Needless to say, the actor dressed to the T in his favourite Gucci looks. A brown Gucci puffer jacket, white chunky shades and a blue Gucci bucket hat was part of Ranveer's look.

Take a look at Ranveer and his mum Anju's photos from Lil Pump's London show:

This is not the only A-lister Ranveer bumped into while in England. The actor also met supermodel Bella Hadid as he attended his favourite club Arsenal's match. Bella, who is also an Arsenal fan, posed with the actor as they watched the match from the same box.

