Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma BREAK silence over parting ways on Rakshas; share official statement

In the recent development, Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma and Mythri Movie Makers officially announced that they’ve parted way for Rakshas amicably. Check out the official statement.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on May 30, 2024  |  11:38 AM IST |  492
Pic Courtesy: Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Mythri Movie Makers were all set to join hands for a highly-anticipated film, Rakshas, directed by Prasanth Varma. However, rumors were rife that the team has parted ways over the project following their creative differences. Now, recently, days after the team broken their silence and cleared all the air around several speculations confirming their split.

An official statement released by Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma & Mythri Movie Makers read, “Recently, rumours have been going around that the film Rakshas which was said to be directed by Prasanth Varma and headlined by powerhouse Ranveer Singh - the duo, decided to part ways on the project due to creative differences. Amid speculations from various industry sources, the makers and actor have now cleared their stance and addressed the ongoing developments. Prasanth Varma, Mythri Movie Makers and Ranveer Singh have now clarified with their official statements.”

Talking about it Ranveer Singh mentioned, "Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully we will collaborate on something exciting in the future."

Prasanth Varma said, "Ranveer's energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future.

Take a look:

Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla

Both the parties including Mythri Movie Makers agree that everyone's intentions were right to make it happen but something's sometimes aren't meant to be at that time.

The team shook hands with a promise to associate in times to come.

Latest Articles