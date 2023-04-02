Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra recreate Aisha and Kabir as they groove to Gallan Goodiyaan on NMACC stage

The NMACC gala was one of the most talked about events of recent times which saw all the A-listers of Bollywood and also celebs from Hollywood come together. The videos and photos from the event are a delight for the fans. While the first day saw the celebs make stunning appearances on the red carpet, the second day of the gala night saw many celebs setting the stage ablaze with their performances. From Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh, to Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra, these Bolly stars got the loudest cheer from the audience for their performance.

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh perform Gallan Goodiyan

In a recent video, Ranveer and Priyanka, aka the popular brother-sister duo Kabir and Aisha from Dil Dhadakne Do matched steps to the popular track from the movie, Gallan Goodiyaan. They recreated the steps on the stage as the background dancers grooved with them. Ranveer rocked in a black shimmery jacket and pants, while Priyanka wore a fusion strapless gown. Ranveer gave an electrifying performance and his energy was unparalleled.

Reacting to the video, fans of the actors commented, “Best brother and sister duo in Bollywood films.” Another wrote, “Ranveer and Priyanka killed it!” Some fans also got emotional seeing Priyanka dancing to this Bolly track and wrote, “Watching Priyanka dancing on Bollywood song after ages.” Other also commented how they miss seeing Priyanka in Bollywood movies.

About the NMACC gala

The NMACC Gala was a massive star-studded affair hosted by the Ambanis. Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Popular international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were also part of the celebrations. Almost the entire BTown marked their presence at the gala.

