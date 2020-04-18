Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra’s ROFL comment on Anushka Sharma’s post imitating a fan is UNMISSABLE

After Anushka Sharma shared a hilarious video of herself giving stadium vibes to husband Virat Kohli, her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are in splits with her gimmick.

and Virat Kohli have been making the most their quarantine break and their fans are in awe of their PDA. The power couple has been breaking the internet with their interesting and adorable quarantine moments these days. In fact, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress recently made the heads turn after she decided to give stadium vibes to hubby Virat and was shared a video wherein she was playfully imitating a fan asking the ace cricketer for a ‘chauka’.

Anushka had captioned the video as "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So, I gave him the experience.” Needless to say, the video went viral in no time and fans were in splits with Anushka’s gimmick. In fact, several celebs were seen giving hilarious reactions this cute Virushka video. Interestingly, her co-stars from Dil Dhadakne Do, i.e., and Jonas also joined the league and can’t stop rolling on the floor laughing. The Bajirao Mastani actor wrote, “HAHHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA DED.” Priyanka also seconded him and commented, “Lol! The face. HahahhA.”

Take a look at Priyanka and Ranveer’s comment on Anushka’s post:

Talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero along with and . While the movie failed to leave a mark at the mark, the Pari actress has been on a break since then. Although there have been several speculations about her upcoming projects, Anushka hasn’t made any official announcement so far.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×