Ranveer Singh and Ram Charan look like a dream team as they amp up the heat in picture perfect shot.

made some down south today as the actor flew to Hyderabad from Mumbai for the launch of Ram Charan & Tamil director Shankar's film RC15. The film stars Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in the leading roles. However, we could not take our eyes off the chemistry that Ranveer and Ram Charan were essaying.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer dropped a photo with south superstar Ram Charan. The duo seem to be dishing out dream team vibes as they sit atop a blazing red car and pose for the camera. While Ranveer can be seen looking dapper in his suit, Ram Charan looks smart in his checkered and denim look.

In the photo, both Ranveer and Ram can be seen donning sunglasses and looking straight into the camera. Ranveer tagged Ram Charan as he dropped the uber cool photo on his Instagram Story.

Check it out:

Ranveer also took social media by storm with his dapper suit look. While he looked great, it was his hairstyle that caught everyone's attention. Ranveer flaunted a two-pony hair look and took man bun to a whole new level.

Shankar's RC15 starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani was officially launched today with a formal puja in Hyderabad. The event saw Ranveer Singh in attendance along with South stars Chiranjeevi and filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Recently, Kiara Advani opened up about working on RC15 to ETimes and said, "I am really looking forward to working with Shankar sir. I have watched Shankar’s films and he is incredible."

