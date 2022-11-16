Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty wrap Cirkus; Happy PIC from the sets

All eyes are on Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty ’s next collaboration Cirkus . Fans are quite excited to see the film and ever since the first look has been released, it has taken the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher. The big-ticket entertainer starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a bevy of celebrated actors will hit the big screen worldwide on 23 December 2022, just in time for the Christmas holidays. Ranveer took to his Instagram handle today to announce the wrap of the film.

In the picture, we can see Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Varun Sharma on the sets of Cirkus. Ranveer is dressed in a dark blue tee that he paired with dark blue pants and white sneakers. He has a big smile on his face as he sits on the grass beside Rohit Shetty. The director can be seen wearing a bright green shirt that he paired with blue denim and white sneakers and Varun Sharma too is smiling wearing a beige coloured coat that he layered over a red tee. Two red cars can be seen in the background and a wall with Cirkus written on it. Sharing this picture, Ranveer wrote, “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun #CirkusThisChristmas.”

Cirkus

Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series presents Cirkus produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to release globally on 23 December 2022. For now, Ranveer is focusing his energies on the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar which hits theatres this weekend on 13 May.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Next, apart from Cirkus, Ranveer also has Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 28th April 2023. The actor will also be seen in director Shankar's next, which is the official remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan starring Vikram and Sadha.