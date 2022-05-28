Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's camaraderie at an event will make you excited for Cirkus; PHOTOS

Among the energetic actors in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh always manages to spread cheer whenever he graces an event. On Saturday, Ranveer graced an event with one of the blockbuster directors in Bollywood, Rohit Shetty and their bromance took over the red carpet. The filmmaker and actor have collaborated a couple of times prior on films and ad films and this time, they were promoting a brand in the city. While doing so, Ranveer and Rohit put their camaraderie on display and left everyone excited for their next outing, Cirkus.

In the photos, Ranveer is seen clad in a casual black tee with a shirt and jeans. He is seen sporting cool sunglasses. As he posed and took the stage, Ranveer smiled at the paps. Later, Rohit Shetty also joined him and they hit it off on the red carpet. The actor-filmmaker duo struck several poses together before they headed inside the venue for the event. Rohit was spotted wearing an all-black attire for the day. Rohit also was seen adding a coolness quotient to his look with shades.

Have a look at Ranveer and Rohit's photos:

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's film, Cirkus. The two have already shot for the film and it also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is slated to release in December 2022. Besides this, Ranveer also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan. It is helmed by Karan Johar and backed by his production house, Dharma Productions.

Rohit, on the other hand, is currently working on Indian Police Force, a web series for Amazon Prime Video. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. It was being filmed in Goa.

Also Read|Inside Videos: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor groove with Neetu Kapoor to Dafliwale at Karan Johar’s b'day bash