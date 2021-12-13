Ranveer Singh and Saqib Saleem recreate Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath's 83 World Cup photo.

Ranveer Singh's next big project 83 is just days away from release and the actor is gearing up for the film's promotions. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on India's triumphant victory in the 1983 cricket world cup. The actor will be starring in an ensemble cast as Khan has recreated the entire team with Ranveer playing former world cup captain Kapil Dev.

Stepping into the vice captain's shoes is actor Saqib Saleem who will be playing former VC Mohinder Amarnath. The sports drama has several on field moments and stories of the cricket team that has been recreated for the big screen. We got to see a glimpse of that when Saqib took to social media to share a picture with Ranveer Singh.

In the frame, both Saqib and Ranveer can be seen holding the world cup trophy and smiling for the camera. The duo did their version of Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath's famous photo wherein the vice captain was holding the trophy and laughing his heart out while Kapil too chuckled.

Sharing the photo, Saqib captioned it in Hindi saying, "कप्तान और उप कप्तान .. कृपया स्वाइप करें #kapildev #jimmyamarnath #thisis83 @ranveersingh @83thefilm."

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh reacted to Saqib's post and wrote, "Love you Lala!!! memories for a lifetime!!!" Apart from the entire cricket team, Kabir Khan has also cast actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Paduone and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

