Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan groove to JugJugg Jeeyo's The Punjaabban Song along with Karan Johar; VIDEO

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors that India has ever seen and he continues to lure audiences with his performances, be it in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and more recently 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from his acting calibre, that we are all aware of, he is also very energetic and breathes life into anything he does and any event he is a part of. Sara Ali Khan is a young actress who has established her place in Bollywood with her knock out performances in Kedarnath and Atrangi Re. She too is full of life and energy.

Karan Johar’s next production venture JugJugg Jeeyo is expected to release on 24th June and stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor in titular roles. The Punjaabban Song is gaining good traction on Instagram and has many reels to its credit. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan exuded energy as they grooved to the peppy dance number that has got the nation hooked. Ranveer Singh looked dashing in his formal white shirt and checks trousers while Sara Ali Khan in her denim tops and bottoms looked gorgeous. Karan Johar looked cool in his striped white shirt and trousers and flaunted his dance moves too.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar's dance

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, directed by star director Rohit Shetty, which releases in Christmas 2022. After that, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, directed by Karan Johar and scheduled to release in the Valentine’s weekend. Sara Ali Khan will be seen with Vikrant Massey in Gaslight and in an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Karan Johar, Apart from the many films he is producing and the one film he is directing, that is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he will also be hosting the new season of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan, which will have the biggest of names from different movie industries in India.

