Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan shake a leg on Aankh Marey from Simmba in THIS throwback video; WATCH

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Siddharth Jadhav performing the hook step of Aankh Marey from Simmba will brighten up your mood amid the lockdown.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans about their quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, Sara Ali Khan has been keeping active in these times of lockdown and has been treating fans with her workout and throwback posts.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Sara grooving on the beats of Aankh Marey from Simmba with and Siddharth Jadhav. The video was taken during the promotions of Simmba. Sara looks pretty in a white coloured lehenga, while Ranveer known for his quirky fashion style looks uber cool in an animal printed jacket and black pants with cool sunglasses. Sara, Ranveer along with Siddharth performed the hook step of Aankh Marey and made the audience go crazy. As soon as the video was posted, fans started showering love on the post and commented, "They should do a movie together again."

For the uninitiated, Simmba was directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad. The film was produced by Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and , Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions. The film follows Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao, a corrupt police officer hailing from the same town as Singham, who is forced to lead a more righteous path after tragedy strikes those near him.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Coolie No. 1 remake with . The film is directed by David Dhawan and stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania and others. The film is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the film may be postponed to another date. The actress will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with and Dhanush.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

