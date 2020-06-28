Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's film Simmba all set to have a theatrical release in Fiji and Australia

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer cop drama Simmba gets a release in Fiji and Australia.

It's good news for all the and Sara Ali Khan fans out there! The 2018 action drama film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is all set to release theatrically in Fiji and Australia. The film hit the theatres in India on December 28, 2019 and turned out to be a blockbuster. Ranveer Singh's cop avatar, Sara Ali Khan's fresh acting, whistle worthy dialogues, interesting storyline and drama, lots of it! Simmba is the perfect masala film of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh recently took to his Instagram handle to announce that Simmba is all set for a theatrical release in Fiji as well as Australia. The film will hit the screens in Australia on July 2 as revealed by the posters shared by Ranveer Singh. The film revolved around Inspector Singhram Bhalerao aka Simmba, who is a corrupt police officer working for an influential smuggler named Dhruva. He experiences a change of heart and trods on the path of good after his name sister is killed by the same goon.

Check out the posters:

Simmba is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. It all started with starrer Singham which became a rage at the box office followed by Singham Returns. After Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, 's Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment and the extension of the franchise. The film was initially slated for March 2020 release. However, it has been pushed back indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis.