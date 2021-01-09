Ranveer Singh & Anisha Padukone are people Deepika Padukone is closest to; Actress shares endearing proofs

Deepika Padukone has been on a spree of sharing photos on her Instagram stories as she took up the 'post a picture' challenge. While doing so, she shared the cutest old photos with the people she's closest to- Ranveer Singh and Anisha Padukone.

For fans of , the day began with the cutest treats from the actress as she took up the recent social media challenge, 'Post a Picture' on social media and left all surprised. Since then, the Piku actress has revealed quite a few insights about herself including an endearing moment from her film, Piku with the late Irrfan Khan. And now, she was asked to reveal who she is closest to on social media. Well, without a doubt, the two people she tagged were Anishka Padukone and husband .

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika shared two endearing photos with the two people she is closest to as a fan had asked her to do so. In one of the throwback photos, the Chhapaak star could be seen striking a cool pose with sister Anisha. In another cute throwback, Deepika is seen planting a sweet kiss on husband Ranveer Singh's cheek. Sharing the same, Deepika relived the sweet memories with her closest people, Ranveer and Anisha, and left the internet gushing.

Besides this, Deepika had even shared a cute childhood photo last evening as the first photo on her camera roll in the phone. The star surely gave the internet an interesting evening to look forward to.

Take a look at Deepika's post:

Meanwhile, recently, Deepika and Ranveer joined Anisha, Ujjala and Prakash Padukone in Ranthambore for a New Year vacay. The couple enjoyed some quiet family time in the wild and also shared some sweet moments with , and their families as they celebrated the New Year. On the work front, Deepika is all set to be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She also has a film with Prabhas.

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

