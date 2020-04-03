Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor react to Karan Johar’s kids Yash & Roohi trolling his style

Karan Johar has been sharing videos of Yash, Roohi and mom Hiroo Johar while staying at home. His recent video where Yash, Roohi and his mom commented on his style has left Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor in splits. Check it out.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, filmmaker seems to have found the perfect way to keep his munchkins, Yash and Roohi entertained. A day back, Yash, Roohi and Karan Johar’s mom, Hiroo Johar sat together for their evening tea session and the discussion topic was the Takht filmmaker’s clothes. Once again, Roohi, Yash and Hiroo Johar urged Karan to reinvent his style and not wear shiny or ‘sharp’ clothes from Gucci. Seeing this video, , , have reacted and it surely will leave you in splits.

Ranveer, who has revealed that some of his offbeat clothes come from Karan Johar, was left in shock on hearing that Yash and Roohi didn’t want Karan to wear any clothes from Gucci. Ranveer commented on the video and wrote, “NO WEAR GUCCI ?!?!?!?!?” On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was completely in awe of Yash and Roohi and wanted Karan to continue posting the cute videos of spending time with his munchkins. Anushka commented, “keep 'em coming !” Arjun Kapoor also shared his thoughts on the same.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor agreed that Karan’s mom gave everyone somethng to think about as she commented on Karan that he wears too much bling and that he should reinvent himself. Arjun wrote, “Hiroo s given us food for thought.” Karan’s closest friend, Shweta Bachchan also agreed and wrote, “Reinvent your self !!! Hahahahahah brilliant.”

Check out Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s reactions on the same:

Amidst this, Karan also shared another video in which his kids Yash and Roohi were seen chilling in his closet and picking outfits that they didn’t want the filmmaker to wear. Amidst the lockdown, the Takht filmmaker surely is spending time with his children and is also sharing cute videos on social media of the same. Fans of the filmmaker are already resharing the videos and it seems Yash and Roohi will end up going viral amidst the lockdown period.

Credits :Instagram

