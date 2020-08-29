Ranveer Singh & Anushka Sharma flash their beaming smiles as they pose with a fan in this throwback PHOTO

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma have collaborated for many movies. Meanwhile, check out a rare throwback picture of the two actors.

and have appeared in a couple of movies together and there is no denying this fact that their on-screen chemistry has done wonders. In fact, the latter made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Band Baaja Baarat opposite Anushka. Apart from that, the two of them have also worked together in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do. We bet they have won the hearts of the audience every time they appeared together on-screen.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Anushka and Ranveer that happens to be from the promotions of one of their movies. The two of them pose happily with a fan for the picture. Anushka looks stunning as she opts for a white outfit teamed up with a matching gingham print coat. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, looks dapper in a printed shirt and matching pants. He also wears a brown hat as can be seen in the picture.

[PIC] Unseen: Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma during Dil Dhadakne Do promotions. pic.twitter.com/ycsG4gC1Tm — Ranveer Planet (@RanveerPlanet) August 1, 2015

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero. She has also produced some masterpieces in the past few months that include Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Apart from that, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the sports drama ’83 that also features his wife . He has another project lined up that is titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. And there is another good news for all the fans of Anushka Sharma as the actress and her husband Virat Kohli have recently announced that they will be embracing parenthood soon.

