Ranveer Singh appeals to make Indian Sign Language an official language; Asks fans to sign petition

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has given many hits and has created a niche for himself in the industry. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which was released on the OTT platform. Now, Ranveer Singh has taken an initiative to support Indian sign language, and he has a special request for his fans. He has been constantly urging authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India.

He has even asked his fans to contribute to him for a noble cause. On Friday, Ranveer shared a story on his Instagram where he asked his followers to sign a petition that appeals to include the Indian Sign language as the 23rd official language in the Constitution of India. In his post, the actor wrote, "The petition link is live. Let's make Indian sign language the 23rd official language under our Constitution. Support, sign, share." Singh shared the story with the petition link.