Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti & Ayushmann's goofy expressions seem captivating in a throwback PHOTO

There are many instances in which Bollywood stars have come together for various purposes. Check out an amazing throwback picture of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and others which is sure to give you squad goals.

There are multiple times when Bollywood stars get together for hanging out, watching movies, or attending events or sports matches. Well, most of us are surely missing the pictures or videos of such get-togethers shared by our beloved celebs on social media as of now. Given the fact that India is yet to curb the situation created by the COVID-19 crisis, everyone including the B-town celebs has resorted to social distancing and are obliging with the lockdown rules.

As of now, throwback pictures are the only ways to reminisce some old memories and while speaking of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of some of the Bollywood celebs which is hard to miss. As we can see, the squad posing for the camera includes , , Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, and rapper Badshah. All of them can be seen striking some goofy expressions while twinning in all-black outfits. For instance, Arjun Kapoor can be seen making a pout face while Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is winking back at the camera!

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be collaborating with South actress Shalini Pandey for his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will also feature in the sports drama ’83. Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the actor will be seen alongside in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He will also feature opposite Rakul Preet Singh in Chale Chalo. Parineeti, on the other hand, has two more movies lined up that include Saina and The Girl On The Train. Coming to Ayushmann Khurrana, his movie with Amitabh Bachchan titled Gulabo Sitabo has been finally released today.

