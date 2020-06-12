  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti & Ayushmann's goofy expressions seem captivating in a throwback PHOTO

There are many instances in which Bollywood stars have come together for various purposes. Check out an amazing throwback picture of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and others which is sure to give you squad goals.
5068 reads Mumbai
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti & Ayushmann's goofy expressions seem captivating in a throwback PHOTORanveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti & Ayushmann's goofy expressions seem captivating in a throwback PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There are multiple times when Bollywood stars get together for hanging out, watching movies, or attending events or sports matches. Well, most of us are surely missing the pictures or videos of such get-togethers shared by our beloved celebs on social media as of now. Given the fact that India is yet to curb the situation created by the COVID-19 crisis, everyone including the B-town celebs has resorted to social distancing and are obliging with the lockdown rules.

As of now, throwback pictures are the only ways to reminisce some old memories and while speaking of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of some of the Bollywood celebs which is hard to miss. As we can see, the squad posing for the camera includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti  Chopra, and rapper Badshah. All of them can be seen striking some goofy expressions while twinning in all-black outfits. For instance, Arjun Kapoor can be seen making a pout face while Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is winking back at the camera!

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be collaborating with South actress Shalini Pandey for his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will also feature in the sports drama ’83. Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the actor will be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He will also feature opposite Rakul Preet Singh in Chale Chalo. Parineeti, on the other hand, has two more movies lined up that include Saina and The Girl On The Train. Coming to Ayushmann Khurrana, his movie with Amitabh Bachchan titled Gulabo Sitabo has been finally released today.

(ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor & others support Anushka Sharma's response to Farokh Engineer's comment)

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement