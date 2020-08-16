Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor share their most cherished photos with legend MS Dhoni as he announces retirement

Ranveer Singh shared a series of old photos with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and reminisced the time when he was just 22 and worked on a project just to be in Dhoni's presence.

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni left a million hearts broken on Saturday night when he announced his retirement from international cricket. From fans to celebrities to political dignitaries, many took to Twitter to recall his fond memories on the pitch and bid him goodbye. The entire film fraternity also expressed their love for the former Indian skipper. One of them was who shared a series of old photos with Dhoni. Ranveer reminisced the time when he was just 22 and worked on a project just to be in Dhoni's presence.

He wrote, "This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence."

He further added, "When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect and reverence for him grew even stronger." The actor's photos were also proof of how far he's come since then -- from a fanboy to a dear friend.

Read Ranveer Singh's heartfelt post for Dhoni below:

also shared a photo with the cricketer and wrote that it is one of his most cherished photos. "There are stars, there are legends & then there is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The only man who left me star struck on & off the field. I don’t care much for taking pictures because it’s something that now happens ever so often to us with selfies & camera phones but this is one I cherish. Thank You for the Memories @mahi7781 #goat," Arjun wrote.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post below:

Announcing his retirement, Dhoni shared a video and wrote, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

