Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor share their most cherished photos with legend MS Dhoni as he announces retirement
Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni left a million hearts broken on Saturday night when he announced his retirement from international cricket. From fans to celebrities to political dignitaries, many took to Twitter to recall his fond memories on the pitch and bid him goodbye. The entire film fraternity also expressed their love for the former Indian skipper. One of them was Ranveer Singh who shared a series of old photos with Dhoni. Ranveer reminisced the time when he was just 22 and worked on a project just to be in Dhoni's presence.
He wrote, "This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence."
He further added, "When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect and reverence for him grew even stronger." The actor's photos were also proof of how far he's come since then -- from a fanboy to a dear friend.
Read Ranveer Singh's heartfelt post for Dhoni below:
This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence. I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him. When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect and reverence for him grew even stronger. After I did my first movie, Sapna (who was our common hairstylist at the time) called me one day and said ‘hey I know you’re a massive MSD fan, he’s shooting at Mehboob studio, come & meet him if you’d like’. Man-oh-man! I just dropped everything and rushed to the studio to meet him! He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in BBB. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy. That day, I felt like I was walking on the clouds! Since then, every time that I have the good fortune of meeting him, I am left energised and enthused, as if a big brother has blessed me with energy and motivation to go out and be the best that I can be. MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride. #MSD the #GOAT
Arjun Kapoor also shared a photo with the cricketer and wrote that it is one of his most cherished photos. "There are stars, there are legends & then there is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The only man who left me star struck on & off the field. I don’t care much for taking pictures because it’s something that now happens ever so often to us with selfies & camera phones but this is one I cherish. Thank You for the Memories @mahi7781 #goat," Arjun wrote.
Check out Arjun Kapoor's post below:
Announcing his retirement, Dhoni shared a video and wrote, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."
