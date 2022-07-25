Ranveer Singh arrives in kurta & nehru jacket at an event amid police complaint for nude photoshoot; WATCH

Ranveer Singh was photographed sometime back as he arrived at a co-operate awards event in the dream city of Mumbai. The actor has been in the headlines lately, due to his viral nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine. Earlier today, a police complaint was also filed against him as he was accused of ‘hurting women’s sentiments’. Amid this, Ranveer made a stylish appearance at an event, where he was seen dressed in a desi outfit. Have you watched the video yet?

Ranveer Singh attends event in kurta and pyjama

In the video and pictures clicked by the media personnel, Ranveer can be seen dressed in a white kurta and pyjama. He also wore a navy blue nehru jacket and juttis to complete his look. His hair was tied in a sleek ponytail and his makeup looked flawless too. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was seen interacting with the people there and even obliging them with selfies. He smiled and posed as he clicked the photos on a phone.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Shyam Mangaram foundation, an NGO, has filed a complaint against Ranveer for his recent nude photoshoot. The complaint stated, “Last week we saw many nude photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it”. The complaint also emphasized that these kinds of acts should be strongly opposed. As per a report published in Times Now, a complaint has been filed under Section 67A of the IT Act along with Sections 292, 293, 354, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for insulting women’s modesty.

On the work front, Ranveer has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

