Ranveer Singh arrives in swag at SLB's office after Alia Bhatt, hugs a fan with a tattoo of his face; PICS

Just a few hours after Alia Bhatt was snapped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, Ranveer Singh also reached to meet the filmmaker. The 83 actor made a cool entry at Bhansali's office in his luxury pair of wheels. Ranveer recently returned from Bengaluru after visiting Deepika Padukone's parents' house over the weekend. Now, on Tuesday, the actor seemed to be heading for a meet up with Alia and Bhansali at the filmmaker's office. Not just this, he even bumped into his fan who had done a special gesture for him.

As Ranveer got out of his car, the paps asked the actor to come close for pictures. Ranveer is seen clad in a black and white zebra print shirt with distressed blue jeans and sneakers. With it, he teamed up a cool pair of sunglasses and a Balenciaga chain in his neck. The 83 actor looked pumped up and excited ahead of his meeting with Bhansali and Alia. He posed with a little fan and also hugged another one who got his face tattooed on his back.

Have a look at Ranveer's pics outside Bhansali's office:

The actor had been in the headlines over the past few weeks since he went to play at the All-Star NBA game in Cleveland with his friend Rohan Shrestha. Since then, Ranveer had been sharing snippets from his dream game on social media and fans had been loving it. Post his US trip, he headed to spend time with Deepika and her family in Bengaluru.

Now, he is back in Mumbai and his meeting today with Bhansali and Alia certainly has left many curious. On the work front, Ranveer is working with Alia in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is backed by Karan Johar and helmed by him. Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It is backed by Yash Raj Films.

