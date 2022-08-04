Ranveer Singh asked to pose nude by PETA India for an ad after controversial photoshoot; Details Inside

Ranveer Singh recently left all his fans speechless after his nude photoshoot went viral. The actor literally broke the internet with his pictures. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor received a lot of criticism as well, but along with that, there were many of his industry friends like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and others who stood in support of the actor. But, it looks like Ranveer is back in grabbing all the limelight as he received a letter from PETA.

PETA India writes a letter to Ranveer Singh

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in India Today, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have written a letter to Ranveer Singh asking if he would like to pose nude for a campaign to promote vegan consumption. In the letter that they wrote read, "We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too. To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts Try Vegan?’ I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal."

Aamir Khan opens up on Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar asked Aamir Khan about Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. In response to this question, Aamir replied, "He's got a great physique. I thought it was quite bold of him."

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Talking about Ranveer Singh’s work front, she will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. This film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Earlier, Karan officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023.

