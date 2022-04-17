Ranveer Singh attends a wedding in Delhi, steals the show with his dance moves; Watch

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted in Delhi as he attended a wedding on Sunday. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor was seen dancing and gave the guests a night to remember with his power-packed performances at the nuptials. The videos have emerged on social media and it has left the fans amazed with Ranveer's energetic moves. In the videos, one can see, the actor looking sharp as he donned a white shirt along with a red long overcoat and paired with black trousers.

According to these videos, Ranveer Singh can be seen performing to hit dance numbers. The actor yet again proved that not many can match his energy levels. Fans of the Band Baaja Baaraat showered praises on him as soon as the clips went public on the internet.

Check out the videos:

Earlier today, the Gully Boy actor shared a new poster from his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the poster, he is seen holding a baby in his hand with the umbilical cord. The tagline on the poster read, “Jayeshbhai ko ladka hoga ya ladki?” Sharing the post, Ranveer captioned it, “Aapko kya lagta hai? #JayeshbhaiJordaar."

The plot of the Jayeshbhai Jordaar revolves around a Gujarati man who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. The movie is set to be released on May 13, this year, and will also star Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who will mark her Bollywood’s debut and is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Apart from this, he will team up with Rohit Shetty again for Cirkus, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in the lead. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

