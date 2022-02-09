Ranveer Singh is in awe of ‘mini version’ of Deepika Padukone; Says ‘Leela jaisi koi nahi’
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh has always been in awe of Deepika Padukone and he has proved it time and again. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor doesn’t leave a chance to express his love for the actress or shower praises on the Yeh Jawnai Hai Deewani actress. However, Ranveer’s recent post for Deepika on micro-blogging site Twitter is winning attention for a different reason. After all, this time the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela star has introduced the mini version of Deepika Padukone whose acting prowess has left him in awe.
Advertisement
Credits: ranveer singh twitter
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!