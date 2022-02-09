Ranveer Singh is in awe of ‘mini version’ of Deepika Padukone; Says ‘Leela jaisi koi nahi’

Ranveer Singh has always been in awe of Deepika Padukone and he has proved it time and again. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor doesn’t leave a chance to express his love for the actress or shower praises on the Yeh Jawnai Hai Deewani actress. However, Ranveer’s recent post for Deepika on micro-blogging site Twitter is winning attention for a different reason. After all, this time the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela star has introduced the mini version of Deepika Padukone whose acting prowess has left him in awe.