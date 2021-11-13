Ranveer Singh is awestruck by Anushka Sharma's latest photoshoot; See his reaction here

Actor Ranveer Singh is quite active on social media and he often gives his fans a sneak peek into his life via photos on Instagram. From sharing BTS pics from shooting set to commenting on his close friends' photos, Ranveer's social media game is quite on top. Speaking of this, Ranveer recently reacted to Anushka Sharma's latest photoshoot picture and left fans resonating with his take on it. Anushka recently dropped several photos from a magazine photoshoot.

On one of the photos from the shoot that Anushka shared, Ranveer dropped a sweet comment for his friend. In the photo that Ranveer reacted to, Anushka was seen posing behind in a sheer curtain in a black dress. Seeing the stunning click of the Pari actress, Ranveer could not resist commenting. He wrote, "Amazing" in the comment section. Soon, many other celebs joined him in reacting to Anushka's picture. Rakul Preet Singh, Diana Penty, Zareen Khan and Mouni Roy also loved the photo.

Take a look at reactions:

This is not the first time that Ranveer has reacted to a celebrity photo. Previously also, many times, Ranveer has dropped sweet comments to hype up his friends. His friendly banter with Arjun Kapoor also often lights up social media.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The film is being directed by Karan Johar. Recently, Karan shared a video of Alia answering his rapid-fire questions on the sets in between shots and Ranveer dropped a cheeky comment on the post as well. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi as well. Besides this, Ranveer will also be seen in 83. The film will release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh redefines suave in a pink shirt & low ponytail as he flaunts his profiles in new PICS