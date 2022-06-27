Ranveer Singh, Ayan Mukerji send love to Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt post their pregnancy announcement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all over the news today. After all, the power couple is expecting their first child. The announcement was made by the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress as she shared an adorable post on social media featuring a pic from her scan. Ever since then, the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts for the soon-to-be parents. And now, Ranbir and Alia’s close friend Ayan Mukerji has shared a sweet post for the power couple.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ayan shared Alia’s post and wrote, “The most special” along with a heart emoticon. To note, Ayan played a key role in Ranbir and Alia’s love story as the couple found love in each other while shooting for the filmmaker’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. For the uninitiated, Brahmastra will mark Alia and Ranbir’s first onscreen collaboration. On the other hand, Alia’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh also sent love to the soon-to-be parents. Taking to the comment section of Alia’s post, the Gully Boy actor dropped hearts for the couple.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir is looking forward to the release of Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera which is slated to hit the screens on July 22 this year and also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Besides, Brahmastra is also ready for release on September 9, 2022. On the other hand, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan and is helmed by Karan Johar, will be releasing on February 10 next year.

