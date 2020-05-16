Ranveer Singh is back at trolling Deepika Padukone, this time for her throwback photo with Aamir Khan

Deepika Padukone shared an epic throwback photo of Aamir Khan joining her family for lunch back in 2000 and it seems to have garnered attention not just from us but Ranveer Singh as well. Check out the post and his comment here.

Actress , just like most of us, has been trying to keep her spirits high while at home amid the lockdown. She kickstarted her quarantine with a series that she called productivity in times of COVID 19 and it included all these household chores, some self-care, fitness, and so many other things. None the less, she has also been treating us with some of the photos we have never seen and today morning happened to be one of them.

The actress went on to share a throwback photo with , along with her family, as he was visiting them for a family lunch. Deepika and Aamir are yet to work in a film together but this photo does make us want to see them do one soon. None the less, she captioned the photo, saying, 'Major throwback to 1st January, 2000.I was 13 & awkward.I still am.He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask... #random #anecdote@_aamirkhan.' Soon enough, it did manage to grab quite a lot of attention given the two starts sharing the photo.

However, a comment that seems to have stood out and grabber our attention is husband being back at taking a dig at Deepika. He went on to write, 'major throwback indeed' and used a laughing emoji. Well, one cannot help but notice it and while the photo is amazing, it is quite the throwback after all. Recently, she also shared a photo with her sister Anisha Padukone and both of them looked as adorable as ever.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photo and Ranveer Singh's comment here:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak this year and while the movie did not do well at the box office, it received a lot of applause. Aamir, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. However, everything is at a halt right now given the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s major throwback to an ‘awkward’ lunch with Aamir Khan and her family cannot be missed

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×