Ranveer Singh is 'back under the arclights' and wows fans with his intense look; See Photos

Ranveer Singh, who is an avid social media user, has shared his stunning pictures and fans can’t stop gushing over it. Check out the photos.
Ranveer Singh is 'back under the arclights' and wows fans with his intense look; See Photos
Bollywood’s Bajirao Ranveer Singh never fails to stun us. The talented actor loves to be in the limelight. It goes without saying that the Padmaavat star, who is known for his off-beat fashion style, leaves everyone stunned with his sartorial choices. And his Instagram is the proof of the same, as he often shares his candid pictures and videos on social media. Today, the charming actor has treated us with his amazing pictures on the photo-sharing app.

An avid social media user, Ranveer posted pictures of himself wherein he can be seen posing amidst the arclight. He captioned the pictures as, “Back under the arclights.” Ranveer’s ardent fans are going all gaga over the stunning shots. One wrote, “Hello Handsome.” Another said, “Superb.” Needless to say, the actor has wowed one and all with his intense look in the latest clicks.

Back under the arclights

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer is often spotted by shutterbugs in the city. Yesterday, he was clicked by the photographers as he stepped out for a shoot in the city. Ranveer was snapped in a cool and casual avatar as he got clicked post his shoot. He looked dapper in his casual look. On the work front, Ranveer has several good projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in a sports drama. The Simmba star will also reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, which stars Akshay Kumar as an ATS officer. Apart from this, the Gully Boy star also will also be seen in Rohit's flick Cirkus that also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Ranveer is love

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

They say King Mika Singh.. I'll say King Ranveer Singh.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

East or west, Ranveer Singh is the best.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Ek no.

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Ranyyyy <3

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Hayye Kitna hot hai re tuuuu

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

That look

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Bhai tu Kamaal hai.

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Ranveer <3

