Ranveer Singh binges on Nutella cake with chocolate posters of his films to mark a decade in Bollywood; PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a photo of his 10-year anniversary celebration in Bollywood. The Gully Boy star cut a custom-made cake that was decorated with edible posters of his film, all made from chocolate.

Actor completed 10 years in Bollywood recently as his first film, Band Baaja Baaraat turned 10. The actor got extremely emotional on the day and celebrated it by visiting a theatre too. Not just this, he got emotional on seeing a song dedicated to him by his fans and sent love to them. If that wasn't enough, Ranveer even cut a customized cake for him and recently, he shared photos of the cake-cutting ceremony on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer shared a photo of himself admiring the 'Nutella cake' in the shape of an 'R' made for him to mark his decade long career in Bollywood. Not just this, he even noticed that the cake was decorated with chocolate made posters of each of his films. From Gully Boy to Lootera to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, all posters of his past and future films were on the cake and the actor was extremely emotional on seeing it.

Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote, "Cake toh banta hai." Noticing the posters and flavour, Ranveer wrote, "It's a nutella cake. and the posters are made of chocolate." While he shared photos of the cake yesterday, today, he dropped a selfie while it appeared he was gearing up to workout. In the photo, he was seen donning a vest as he flaunted his ripped muscles. He also is seen sporting a cool cap and shades.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has a strong lineup of films ahead. He will be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama next. Not just this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is based on the life of a Gujarati businessman who stands up women's rights. Further, as per recent reports, Ranveer also has a film with that will star opposite him. Hence, it appears that the actor has a very packed schedule in the coming months.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

