Ranveer Singh Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar shares an UNSEEN photo with him and sends his best wishes

It is Ranveer Singh’s 37th birthday today and his fans and friends have been showering the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor with immense love and best wishes. In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts for the Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela star. Several celebs have also shared candid pics with Ranveer as they sent him birthday love. Among these, Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday wish for Ranveer has been grabbing a lot of attention as the legendary cricketer has shared an unseen throwback pic with the Dil Dhadakne Do actor.

Taking to his micro-blogging site, Sachin has shared a throwback pic with Ranveer and his father. In the pic, the ace cricketer was dressed in a blue t-shirt with black jackets, while Ranveer appeared to be a young lad dressed in a white shirt and trousers and was sitting next to the cricket legend. Sachin captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead. Found this picture of ours... Any guesses when this was clicked?”

Take a look at Sachin Tendulkar’s post for Ranveer Singh’s birthday:

Meanwhile, talking about the front, Ranveer is currently looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie will reportedly feature Ranveer in a double role and will be hitting the screens on Christmas this year. To note, Cirkus will be witnessing a box office clash with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas and Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath Part 1. Besides, Ranveer will also be seen in Kara Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead. The movie is slated to release on February 10 next year.