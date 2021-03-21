Ranveer Singh brightens up our Sunday with his charming smile and sunkissed photos on the field.

Ranveer Singh brightened up our Sunday as the '83 actor shared a series of photos from on the field and looked suave as usual. Check out the photos below.

is a sight to the sore eyes! If you disagree with us, you have to see these latest photos which the actor took to social media to share on Sunday morning. The actor who is gearing up for the release of his sports drama '83 is getting back into the groove. Ranveer brightened up our Sunday as he shared a series of photos from on the field as he flaunted his charming smile.

Dressed in an all black ensemble, Ranveer looked smart and suave as usual as he posed on the field for some unmissable pictures. Sporting black ripped jeans, a black tee and black sports shoes, the actor exudes style and confidence in these latest photos. He accessorized his look with a stud earring, chunky jet black sunglasses, a watch and a neckpiece.

The actor did not share any context but simply shared the photos with his fans. While in one photo, he can be seen walking on the cricket field. In another picture, the actor is seen sitting in the stands. Check out Ranveer's Sunday photos below:

Off late, Ranveer Singh has been sharing quite a few solo pictures and his die-hard fans are more than happy. Recently, he gave fans a close glimpse of his ripped physique as he shared a photo. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is also working on Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and will be seen in a cameo in and starrer Sooryavanshi.

