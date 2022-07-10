Ranveer Singh buys a luxurious quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore, becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour

Actor Ranveer Singh has bought a sea-view quadruplex flat in a super-premium residential tower Sagar Resham on Bandstand in Mumba Bandra West for Rs 119 crore, making it one of the most expensive deals for a single residential apartment anywhere in the country, the documents of the same accessed by IndexTap, showed. A firm named, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, in which actor Ranveer Singh Bhavnani and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani are directors, has bought the apartment from Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP and paid total stamp duty worth Rs 7.13 crore for the transaction that has been concluded through two separate agreements.

The apartment, which is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floor of the tower, has a total 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. The deal is valued at over 1 lakh per sq ft, in line with the ongoing property rates in the vicinity.

The CEO & co-founder of CRE Matrix & Indextap, Abhishek Kiran Gupta said “Bandra-Juhu belt has been the favorite among tinsel town. Therefore, we are not surprised by this transaction. The Bandstand location is especially the most sought after, with the likes of superstars Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, residing in the vicinity. This deal was concluded at just over a ₹1 lakh per sq. ft. rate, as the property, comes along with a spacious terrace and several car parks further augmenting the luxury deal,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO & co-founder, CRE Matrix & Indextap.

Ranveer's latest purchase makes him Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s neighbour as the apartment is located near King Khan’s bungalow Mannat on the same stretch.

Recently, Siddharth Jain, director of INOX Leisure, had bought a sea-view luxury quadruplex flat in Mumbai’s upscale locality of Worli, worth Rs 144 crore in a super-premium residential tower on Dr. Annie Besant Road. The unit was an amalgamation of flats on the 42nd, 43rd, 44th, and 46th floors in Raheja Legend.

Feat Properties Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of K Raheja Corp, May 2022, purchased a 3,278-sq m bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area for Rs 182.75 crore from Bollywood director and producer BR Chopra’s family.