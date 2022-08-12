Ranveer Singh called for questioning on August 22 by Chembur Police over controversial nude photoshoot; Report

Ranveer Singh had grabbed all the eyeballs after his nude photoshoot literally took social media by storm. Social media has been buzzing about comments related to this photoshoot. Many people from the industry spoke about this, in fact, Ranveer’s friends from the industry like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others even stood in support of him. But it looks like the trouble does not seem to end for the actor as he has been called for questioning by the Chembur Police station.