Ranveer Singh calls Amitabh Bachchan 'heart throb' as Big B reminisces younger days with a monochrome photo

Amitabh Bachchan reminisced the good old days on Saturday night as he took to Instagram to share a photo from his golden days. Big B, who is extremely active on social media, took to Instagram to share a black and white photo portrait. The picture, seemingly from a photoshoot, is all things stunning.

From Big B's perfectly set hair to his ruffled white shirt and bow, the photo will definitely remind you of the good old days. Sharing it on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan reminisced how young days are fleeting and all that remain are memories behind. The photo was a treat for Big B's millions of fans.

One of them was Ranveer Singh who commented on the photo and called Big B a 'heart throb'. While daughter Shweta Bachchan said, "Love you," Farhan Akhtar called the picture "Super".

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's epic throwback photo below:

has always been candid about his admiration for the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. In fact, Big B had also once shared photos of bumping into Ranveer while rehearsing for a live show. He had tweeted their photos and even called Ranveer "electric" and "eclectic".

Take a look:

T 3070 - On Republic Day .. a victory as surgical as any strike .. and a rehearsal for the event to collect funds for the families of the Police force in Mumbai and Maharashtra ..

the meeting with the Electric Ranveer Singh .. pic.twitter.com/i1cCaNJJUo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2019

Despite being in his late '70s, Amitabh Bachchan continues to work round the clock. He has been shooting non-stop for Kaun Banega Crorepati. His next film Chehre with Emraan Hashmi will soon be releasing and the actor also has a few other movies in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone says her 'biggest giggles' are with Ranveer Singh & Anisha; Reveals her 'most stylish woman'