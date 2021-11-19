Ranveer Singh calls Amitabh Bachchan 'hottie' as Big B says 'Jaane kahaan gaye yeh din' on his old stylish PIC

Among the most socially active celebs, Amitabh Bachchan's name shines right at the top. The senior star keeps his social media handles up to date and his blogs have a massive fan base. Often, Big B revisits his old film days via photos and sketches shared by fans and drops them on his social media handles as a treat for all. Keeping up with this, he recently remembered his old days in formal suits with a picture and it has ended up impressing Ranveer Singh.

Taking to his social media handle, Mr Bachchan shared a photo that had his sketches in two different formal suits. In one picture, he was seen in a grey suit while in the other one, he was seen in a black suit. Sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachchan remembered his stylish looks from the good old days. Sharing the photos, Big B wrote a caption in Hindi. He wrote, "Jaane Kahaan Gaye Yeh Din. (Don't know where these days have gone)" Ranveer was quick to react to the photos and wrote, "Hottie."

Take a look:

This is not the first time that Ranveer has hyped up Big B. Often when Big B shares photos on his social media handle, Ranveer reacts to them and his interaction goes viral. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mr Bachchan is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the big screen, he will be seen Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. He is also a part of Mayday starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Also Read|PHOTO: Ranveer Singh cheers for Amitabh Bachchan as the latter recreates iconic ‘Jumma Chumma’ step on KBC