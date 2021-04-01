Ranveer Singh calls Anil Kapoor ‘legend of an artist’ & ‘one of kind’: I deeply cherish the bond we share

Ranveer Singh, who has some interesting movies in the pipeline, has shared his excitement about collaborating with Anil Kapoor for a project.

and Anil Kapoor, the two stars have been one of the most talked about actors and are considered to be a complete entertainment package. And when these two actors share the screen, it is bound to be a complete dhamaka like we had witnessed in the 2015 release Dil Dhadakne Do. Interestingly, Ranveer has once again collaborated with the senior actor for a project and he can’t stop gushing about it. In fact, he took to social media to share some pics from the project too.

In the caption, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor heaped praises for Anil Kapoor and mentioned that he is one of his most admired onscreen idols. Furthermore, Ranveer also called one of a kind, legendary artist and emphasised that he cherishes the bond between them. He wrote, “Can’t express the gratitude, the pride, the utter delight & sheer joy of collaborating with one of my most admired screen idols. I deeply cherish the bond that we share. He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist. One of Hindi cinema’s finest @anilskapoor.”

Check out Ranveer Singh's post here:

Apart from this project, Ranveer will also be collaborating with Anil once again for ’s multi-starrer period drama which will also feature Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Janvhi Kapoor. Besides, he will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus along with Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar which will also star Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.

