Ranveer Singh calls Arjun Kapoor ‘Killer on the loose’ as the latter displays his ripped physique; See PIC

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most active celebs on Instagram. The star has lately been posting a lot of fitness-related pictures. On Friday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a picture of his ripped physique. Arjun can be sporting in a shirtless avatar as the star was sweating it out in the gym. Several celebrities including one of Arjun’s closest friends superstar took to the comment section and complimented Arjun on his fitness regime and latest looks and wrote, “Killer on the loose”. Dia Mirza also took to the comment section and cheered for Arjun by writing, “Wooohooo”.

Arjun Kapoor in a previous chat with Bombay Times had spoken about his weight loss journey and dealing with obesity. He said, “Not many know, but I have been battling obesity for the longest time. I was just not a fat kid, it was a health issue. It hasn’t been easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to constantly stay a certain size”.

Take a look at the post:

Arjun further mentioned, “The pressure to be relevant in the industry is immense and the negativity does get to you. When my films weren’t working to the level that I expected them to, the negativity just mounted. The triggers that had caused my health issue in the first place came back, but I tried hard to keep going and make every day count. When you are constantly engulfed in work, you don’t realise the slide that you could be going through. You could be crumbling from inside while putting on a brave face. It happened to me; it happens to a lot of people”.

Also Read| Malaika Arora bumps into Arjun Kapoor's former co-star; Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed.