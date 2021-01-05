Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone 'Biwi No 1' as he wishes the diva on her birthday; See PHOTO

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 35th birthday on January 5, 2021. Here's how Ranveer Singh has made her feel special on the occasion.

has turned a year older on 5th January 2021, and wishes have been showered on her from all over the country. Be it her pals from the film fraternity or be her husband and the rest of the family members, social media is abuzz with wishes from these people for the stunning diva who turned 35 today. Ranveer had shared a cute childhood photo of the ’83 actress sometime back while wishing her on the special day.

Seems like the Gully Boy star has planned more surprises for her and we get evidence of the same from this latest Instagram post. Ranveer has shared a lovey-dovey picture with Deepika as he hugs her from behind and gives a sweet peck too! Both of them look adorable together as they twin in black outfits as can be seen in the picture. Moreover, the actor hilariously terms her as ‘Biwi No. 1’ in the caption and we couldn’t agree more.

Check out the post below:

A few days back, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off to Ranthambore in Rajasthan to celebrate New Year there. They also bumped into , , and others and all of them came together for the celebrations. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2020 movie Chhapaak. She will also reunite with Ranveer for ’83. Apart from that, Deepika has Shakun Batra’s next project in the pipeline that also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

