Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone 'cute' as she shares a post on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocking 7 years

Ranveer Singh wrote, "cuuuute" on Deepika Padukone's post. The fans of the Bajirao Mastani actor were delighted to see him leave an adorable comment on wife Deepika Padukone's post.

The Bajirao Mastani actor left a sweet reply on wife 's post on Instagram as her film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes 7 glorious years. Previously, the Chhapaak actress shared the first look test of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani alongside the lead actor . The sultry siren shared two photos from the film's first-ever look test. Deepika Padukone wrote in her Instagram post, "Our very first look test. ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar."

The Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh left a comment on Deepika's post. Ranveer wrote, "cuuuute" The fans and followers of the Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela actor were delighted to see him leave an adorable comment on wife Deepika Padukone's post as her film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocking 7 years. The film was helmed by well-known director Ayan Mukerji. The photos shared by Deepika Padukone sees her in Naina Talwar's avatar. The first picture features Deepika Padukone in a light coloured outfit alongside Ranbir Kapoor in a black outfit. The second photo features Deepika as Naina Talwar in a real look, with spectacles and two cups of tea next to her.

Check out Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika Padukone's post

The chemistry between Naina and Bunny is clearly visible in the photo. The fans and film audiences were thoroughly impressed by the film and the lead characters happen to be one of the most loved characters on the silver screen. The fans loved the fact that Deepika Padukone shared such endearing photos on the film's 7-year anniversary.

